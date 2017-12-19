General Manager of UHK on Major Scan Review at Hospital – December 19th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

Radio Kerry’s Aisling O’Brien attended the briefing given by hospital management yesterday relating to the review of over 46,000 images reported on by one former radiologist at the hospital. General Manager, Fergal Grimes, gave an interview to Aisling.

