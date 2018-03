The General Manager of the Killarney Park Hotel is the new Chairperson of the Kerry branch of the Irish Hotels Federation for the coming year.

Niamh O’Shea was elected at the organisation’s AGM in Killarney on Tuesday.

She takes over from Chief Executive of the Gleneagle Group, Patrick O’Donoghue, who held the role for the past year.

Niamh O’Shea says she wants to get the views of members across the county, and work with other organisations in Kerry.