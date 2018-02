IT Tralee Students’ Union says gender-neutral toilets are going to be introduced on campus.

It emerged today that UCD is to designate 170 toilets across its campus as gender-neutral.

This means all people regardless of gender identity can use the same bathrooms.

Jessica Murphy is welfare office with IT Tralee Students’ Union.

She’s been telling the TalkAbout programme with Deirdre Walsh, that the college will also introduce unisex bathrooms.