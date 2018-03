Australian Rules side Geelong has announced that they’ve upgraded Kerry’s Mark O’Connor from their rookie list.

After promoting him to the Senior list as a replacement for Quinton Narkle,

the club say O’Connor has been rewarded for his hard work and impressive performances throughout the pre-season.

The 21 year-old former Kerry Minor team captain made his AFL debut last season, having signed for Geelong in late 2016.

Geelong play Melbourne in their season opener on Sunday.