Geardine ‘Geraldine’ O’Connell née Moriarty, Valentia Rd., Cahersiveen & formerly of 27 Boherbue, Tralee

Waking at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen this evening (Fri 27th Oct) from 6pm to 8.30pm & tomorrow Saturday from 6pm to 8.30pm. Arriving at 10.30am on Monday for 11am requiem mass at the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen. Burial afterwards in Reilig Chill Fhaoiláin.