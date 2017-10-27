Geardine ‘Geraldine’ O’Connell née Moriarty, Valentia Rd., Cahersiveen & formerly of 27 Boherbue, Tralee

Waking at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen this evening (Fri 27th Oct) from 6pm to 8.30pm & tomorrow Saturday from 6pm to 8.30pm.  Arriving at 10.30am on Monday for 11am requiem mass at the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen.  Burial afterwards in Reilig Chill Fhaoiláin.

