Gerard ‘Gerry’ O’Sullivan, Dooradoyle, Limerick & formerly of Ahanagran, Ballylongford.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas St., Limerick tomorrow Wednesday (Dec 20th) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Raheen Church. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey, Ballylongford arriving at 1.30pm approx.
Latest News
Tralee Fire Brigade at scene of incident at Kerry Technology Park
Four units of Tralee Fire Brigade are at the scene of an incident at Kerry Technology Park. The alarm was raised around 2.15. It's believed to...
University Hospital Kerry manager hopeful Christmas will speed up scan review
The General Manager of University Hospital Kerry says he is hopeful the Christmas break will help speed up a major review of images. Ten...
Kerry TD says asylum seekers housed in Killarney are Garda-vetted
A Kerry TD says the asylum seekers being housed in Linden House, Killarney are Garda-vetted. The former guesthouse, which was formerly used as an asylum...
Kerry County Council invites application for 2018 Community Support Fund
Kerry County Council is inviting applications from community and voluntary organisations for a €750,000 fund. The Community Support Fund has supported over a thousand projects...
Kerry TD calls for delivery of €2 million in funding Valentia Ferry
Progress must be made on the delivery of €2 million funding for the Valentia Ferry. Fianna Fáil TD for Kerry, John Brassil is calling...
Latest Sports
Colm Cooper Wants GAA Players To Be Better Rewarded
Colm Cooper would like to see players rewarded more for their efforts but is not in favour of professionalism. The Kerry legend believes clubs would...
Jack O’Connor Believes Allianz League Will Tell Whether David Clifford Is Up To The...
Jack O’Connor believes the Allianz League will tell whether David Clifford is up to the level of Senior football for 2018. The Kerry U20 football...
Greyhound Bar KO Cup First Round Draw Is Made
Strand Road v Killorglin Afc Windmill United v Castleisland B Castleisland A v CG Killarney AN Other v...