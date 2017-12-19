Gerard ‘Gerry’ O’Sullivan, Dooradoyle, Limerick & formerly of Ahanagran, Ballylongford.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas St., Limerick tomorrow Wednesday (Dec 20th) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Raheen Church.  Requiem mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey, Ballylongford arriving at 1.30pm approx.

