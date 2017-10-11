Extreme endurance athlete Gavan Hennigan is guest speaker this Sunday for an event in Jigsaw. He tells us his story.
It's hoped a new free bus service to transfer cancer patients from Kerry to Limerick will be up and running next year. That's according to...
Sinn Féin Deputy Martin Ferris claims Fianna Fáil is accepting homelessness and waiting lists by backing Budget 2018. Kerry's policitical representatives gave their reaction to...
The tripling of commercial stamp duty in yesterday's budget, from 2% to 6%, has caught many farmers off guard. That's according to Chair of Kerry...
Should parents bail out their college-going kids, if they blow all their money in the first few weeks of term? Shaun Walsh, president of IT...
Extreme endurance athlete Gavan Hennigan is guest speaker this Sunday for an event in Jigsaw. He tells us his story. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Jigsaw1.mp3
Ruth O'Grady gives her interior advice for this month and answers your questions. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Interior.mp3