An information event is to be held later this month to outline the impact of works connecting Listowel to the natural gas network.

Gas Networks Ireland will begin works in the town in March, which are expected to last up to May.

Two crews will be working simultaneously at two locations in the town with stop-go systems in operation.

Local Fine Gael Cllr Aoife Thornton says there will be disruption in the town and is urging anyone affected to attend the briefing later in February:

gas net