Gas Networks Ireland confirms pipes for Kerry project damaged

Gas Networks Ireland has confirmed that a number of the pipes used for the 20 million euro gas pipeline extension were damaged while in storage.

The pipes were in storage for preparation for pipe laying as part of the Gas to Listowel Project

Work on the €20 mllion euro Gas to Listowel project began earlier this year and is currently progressing in the Moyvane area.

The damage to the pipes was discovered on those waiting to be used in the pipeline as well as being detected in two sections of pipe that had been lain the ground.

All damaged pipes have been detected and now replaced.

It is not known who damaged the pipes or why.

In a statement to Radio Kerry, Gas Networks Ireland says it considers the issue closed and says work on the Gas to Listowel project continues as planned

Meanwhile a public information meeting organised by Cllrs Mike Kennelly and Aoife Thornton will take place in Moyvane tonight to address continuing concerns about the traffic and road disruption being experienced as a result of the works in the area.

Gas Networks Ireland will be represented at the meeting which takes place in the Marian Hall at 8.30pm

