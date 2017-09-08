Gas Networks Ireland admits problems with Moyvane traffic management

Gas Networks Ireland is to change traffic diversion outside Moyvane following public outcry.

Locals are angered over what they describe as poorly signposted diversions, due to road works for the development of the multi-million-euro gas pipeline connecting Foynes to Listowel.

Gas Networks Ireland held a public meeting this week and has agreed to open some roads at weekends, and in the evenings if possible.

Construction Manager for Major Projects with the company, Brendan McDermott, admits they could have done better job with the diversions around Moyvane, but says there’ll be changes with extra signage in place by Monday.

Listowel Fine Gael Cllr Mike Kennelly says people are very angry about the road works.

He’s also expressed concern about a water mains in the area which Gas Networks Ireland damaged during part of the works.

He says Irish Water may be replacing the mains, and he wants all the works to happen at the one time.

Cllr Kennelly is calling for a meeting next Monday between Gas Networks Ireland, Kerry County Council, and councillors.