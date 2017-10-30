Garvey’s Tralee Warriors Welcome Eanna To Tralee

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are in action this afternoon.

They host Eanna in the Men’s Super League.

Tip off is at 3.

At the same time, Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin host Dublin Lions in the Men’s Division 1.

***

There’a number of fixtures locally today, tipping off from 3:00 in the LEESTRAND U14 DIV 1 GIRLS competition, where Cahersiveen take on Rathmore in Colaiste na Sceilge.

LEESTRAND U16 BOYS DIV 1: St Marys are up against KCYMS in Castleisland Community Centre at 6:00

U16 DIV 2 GIRLS: St Annes face St Marys in Farranfore Community Centre at 6:45

U14 DIV 3B GIRLS: TK Vixens battle Ballybunion Wildcats at Ballybunion Community Centre—tip off at 6:00

U12 DIV 1B GIRLS: St Bridgets take on TK Bobcats at Currow Community Centre, 7:30 PM

U12 DIV 2 GIRLS: TK Killarney Cougars v KCYMS , at Presentation Gym Killarney, 6:10 PM