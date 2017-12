The final quarter final of the Hula Hoops Men’s Pat Duffy National Cup take place this evening.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors travel to Cork to take on UCC Demons at 8pm in The Parochial Hall.

The sides have already met twice this year and have one win apiece.

Looking ahead is Alan Cantwell………………..