Garvey’s Tralee Warriors Name New Coach

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors have announced Pat Price as their new coach for the 2018/2019 season.

The former Demons and Neptune coach was introduced to the players, committee and assembled press in the Brandon Hotel on last evening.

He takes over from Mark Bernsen who coached the Warriors in their first two seasons in Superleague leading the Tralee side to back to back Champions Trophies.

Price brings a wealth of basketball coaching to the role having coached Demons to Superleague success as well as multiple National Cup titles. He has also coached the Irish U16 International team and was Assistant Coach with the Senior International side from 2007 to 2010.

The former Assistant Athletic Director at UCC also manages a successful sports management business.