Garvey’s Tralee Warriors have gone top of the Men’s Super League, following their 80-71-point win over Éanna at the Complex in Tralee.

Trae Pemberton top scored for the Kerry side with 28, while Dusan Bogdanovic netted 12 points.

They now boast six wins from seven games, having won six in-a-row following an opening round stumble against UCC Demons down at the Mardyke.