Garvey’s Tralee Warriors Confirm Return Of Key Duo

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors have confirmed the return of Trae Pemberton and Goran Pantovic for the forthcoming Men’s Superleague season.

Pantovic and Player of the Year Pemberton helped Warriors capture the Champions Trophy in April in their maiden campaign.

Warriors will next month host a pre-season tournament, at Tralee Sports Centre on the 9th and 10th of September.

On Saturday the 9th at 6 o’clock St Pauls play Ballincollig, followed at 8 by Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Neptune.

The Final will be Sunday at 4, with the third place play-off at 2.