Garvey’s Tralee Warriors Bow Out Of The National Cup

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors bowed out of this years Pat Duffy National Cup after a 69-64 defeat to UCC Demons at a packed Parochial Hall in Cork last night.

After an even opening quarter the Warriors led at half time and again at three quarter time before a storming final quarter by Demons decided the contest.

Adrian O’Sullivan was in superb form for the Cork side top scoring with 26 including a decisive 11 points including three three pointers in the last quarter allowing Demons turn a 5 point deficit into a 5 point win.

Reporting, Alan Cantwell………….

Afterwards Warriors Coach Mark Bernsen said that the result came down to chances missed by Warriors and chances taken by Demons…

