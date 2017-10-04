Garvey’s SuperValu Senior Football Championship Update

South Kerry are waiting on the fitness of three players ahead of their Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Football semi-final clash with Kerins O’ Rahilly’s.

Bryan Sheehan and Paul O’ Donoghue both have hamstring injuries, while Fionán Clifford has a shoulder problem.

Killian Young and Denis Daly are out with long term injuries.

Meanwhile, Kerins O’ Rahilly’s will be at full strength for the contest.

Dr. Crokes forward Kieran O’ Leary is being assessed ahead of their semi-final with West Kerry.

The forward is suffering with a hamstring injury.

West Kerry are injury free.