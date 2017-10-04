Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Hurling Championship Update

Lixnaw team coach and selector Mark Foley says previous win over Ballyduff was their best to date in the championship.

When the sides last met back in July in The Garvey’s Supervaly Senior Hurling Championship, Lixnaw came out on top 3-19 to 1-16.

Ahead of next Sunday’s final, Foley has been reflecting on that performance but is expecting to face a different Ballyduff on this occasion…………

Mikey Boyle will captain Ballyduff on Sunday. He has captained Kerry to win the Christy Ring Cup and his father Liam was a county winning captain for Ballyduff in 1977.

Boyle says its a massive honour to lead out his team on Sunday…………..