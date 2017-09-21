Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Hurling Championship Injury Update

Lixnaw will be down 2 for their Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Hurling Championship semi final clash with St Brendans.

Daragh Shanahan and Colin Sheehy both have Hamstring injuries.

Mike Conway is rated as doubtful with a knee injury.

Jerry Wallace and Tom Moloney are the only injury concerns for St. Brendans but both should be available for selection.

Kilmoyley will be without Dougie Fitzell due to an knee injury for their game with Ballyduff.

James Godley has returned to training after an anke injury and will be available.

Ballyduff are still hoping that Mikey Boyle will be available to them.

He is awaiting news on his appeal of a suspension after been sent off against Causeway.

That hearing is tomorrow night.

Ballyduff welcome back Jack Goulding and Daniel O’ Carroll to the panel.