Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Football Championship Injury Update

East Kerry will be without Dara Moynihan and Liam Kearney for their Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Football Championship ¼ Final clash with Kerins O’ Rahillys.

Both players have long term foot injuries.

Kerins O’ Rahillys will be at full strength.

West Kerry will be minus James Crean due to a cruciate ligament injury for their game with Austin Stacks.

Dr. Crokes have no injury concerns ahead of their meeting with Kenmare Shamrocks.

Jordan Kiely is expected to return to the panel.

Rathmore’s Mark Reen is a doubt due to a calf strain for their game with South Kerry.

They welcome back Paul Murphy and Shane Ryan after their inter- county commitments.