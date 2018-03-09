Garvey Group founder named Cantillon Business Leader of the Year

Founder of the Garvey Group, Tomas Garvey was last night named Cantillon Business Leader of the Year at the Business Leaders Gala Dinner.

The event was the culmination of the financial technology Cantillon Conference 2018 in Tralee yesterday.

He was selected for the award by the Institute of Technology Tralee and EY.

Tomas Garvey took over the running of his first shop following the death of his father in 1967.

The Garvey Group now employs 750 people across Munster, including in SuperValu stores in Castleisland, Listowel, Tralee and Dingle, and the Dingle Skellig and Benner’s Hotel, Dingle.