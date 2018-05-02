Garden competition launched for this year’s Feile na mBláth

A new competition for the best gardens in Tralee has been launched.

The event will form part of this year’s Feile na mBláth at The Park Festival in Tralee, which runs from June 15th to 17th.

Entries are being sought from local estates and groups or Tidy Towns groups in the Community Post Card Garden or Wheelbarrow Garden competitions.

A herb garden competition for local schools is also being run.

Application forms are available from Tralee Municipal District Office on Prince’s Quay, Tralee Chamber Alliance or the Park Festival Tralee Facebook page.