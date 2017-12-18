Gardaí appealing for public to be mindful of organised begging

Gardaí in Tralee are appealing to the public to be mindful of organised begging in the run up to Christmas

There has been an increased incidence of professional begging in the town in the last few weeks, which Gardaí are targeting with covert and uniform patrols.

Garda Sean Grennan says there are “genuine cases” of people in need who are begging.

However, the public are encouraged to be mindful and report any suspicious activity to Gardaí, as organised begging is illegal.

Garda Grennan says organised gangs can make a lot of money from begging