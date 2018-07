Gardaí are weeks away from reaching an outcome over an alleged assault on a pregnant woman in Listowel.

Last month, a woman in her thirties was admitted to University Hospital Kerry following an alleged assault in the town.

Following the stillbirth of the woman’s baby, a post mortem test was carried out, which was found to be inconclusive.





The Garda Press Office says further tests are required and it will be a number of weeks before an outcome is reached.