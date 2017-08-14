Gardaí warn of scams in the county

Gardaí are urging the public to be vigilant against scams in the county.

They claim scammers are coming into shops looking to change large amounts of money, and short-change the shop assistant during the transaction.

Gardaí add a bogus charity was found operating in Killarney recently without a permit.

The scammer, who had a national charity’s logo and bib, had collected a significant amount of money before Gardaí intervened.

Garda Caragh Kelly says it is okay to ask for a charity collector’s documentation.