Gardaí warn public to safeguard pin numbers following Killarney incident

ATM users are being warned about the importance of guarding their pin number, after a large sum of money was stolen from a man in Killarney.

The victim was using his debit card to buy groceries in a Killarney store, when a man standing behind him took note of his pin number.

His accomplice then approached the shopper in the car park, and stole the debit card from his wallet while distracting him with a query about parking discs.

A large sum of money was then taken from his account in four separate transactions, prompting the man’s bank to alert him.

Garda Mary Gardiner says this incident shows how important it is, to safeguard one’s pin number: