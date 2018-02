Gardai have warned motorists to excercise extreme care on the county’s roads this morning.

Slush and ice are making roads extremely dangerous. Gardai have advised that the Conor pass is impassible.

Conditions on the main Killarney Tralee road are described as very difficult, while the road from Glenflesk to Barraduff is closed.

The R569 road from Kenmare to Kilgarvan is also very dangerous as is the Castleisland to Scartaglen road.

Gardai have asked motorists to plan their journey and slow down.