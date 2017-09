Gardaí in Kerry are warning the public about the latest phone scam.

Callers who claim to be from Microsoft are contacting people in the county, looking for information and credit card details.

Historically, the scammers used foreign numbers when calling–however, they are now calling from a Tralee number.

The number in question is 066 711 8692.

Gardaí say this practice is being used in order to appear more authentic, and they are warning the public not to pass over any information, if in doubt.