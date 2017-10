Gardaí are urging people to stay indoors and avoid the storm.

All road users, particularly high-sided vehicles, motorcyclists and vulnerable road users, are asked to stay off the roads during the critical phase of the storm.

Emergency Response Co-Ordinator with the Southern Region, Garda Sergeant Peter Murphy, says staying indoors is the safest option for everyone in the region.

He adds it is critically important people heed the warnings on local and social media.