Gardaí still investigating incident in Tralee where slide was covered in bleach

By
radiokerrynews
-

Gardaí are still investigating an incident in Tralee where a slide was covered in bleach.

In February of this year, a father of a two-year-old noticed a slide in the children’s playground in Tralee Town Park had been covered in the chemical.

His daughter did not receive any injuries.


It was reported An Garda Síochana previously identified a suspect in relation to the case, however, it’s unclear if any charges are to be brought.

The Garda Press Office confirmed the incident is still under investigation.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR