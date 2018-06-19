Gardaí still investigating incident in Tralee where slide was covered in bleach

Gardaí are still investigating an incident in Tralee where a slide was covered in bleach.

In February of this year, a father of a two-year-old noticed a slide in the children’s playground in Tralee Town Park had been covered in the chemical.

His daughter did not receive any injuries.





It was reported An Garda Síochana previously identified a suspect in relation to the case, however, it’s unclear if any charges are to be brought.

The Garda Press Office confirmed the incident is still under investigation.