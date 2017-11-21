Gardaí seize vehicles and cash worth half-a-million euro in Killarney

Gardaí, including members of the Criminal Assets Bureau, have seized vehicles and cash worth half-a-million euro in Killarney.

A joint Garda operation involving CAB as well as local officers, regional support and members of the Armed Response Unit targeted 11 properties in the town this morning.

Shortly after 6 AM this morning, 130 Garda personnel investigating an organised crime gang based in Killarney searched a number of properties in the area.

During the operation, 11 properties were searched and in excess of €100,000 in cash was seized.

Nine vehicles, worth an estimated €400,000, were also seized during the raid, however, no arrests were made.

Gardaí say there were significant quantities of high-end jewellery and watches found on the searched properties, along with a quantity of documentary material, which they believe relates to the proceeds of crime.

It’s also understood a number of bank accounts across the country were frozen, in relation to the raid.

Killarney Superintendent Flor Murphy says this morning’s operation was one of the largest ever undertaken in the county.