Gardaí seeking man following Listowel stabbing

A young man was stabbed after a fight erupted yards from Listowel Garda Station last night.

At around 11.15pm, gardaí on patrol witnessed five men involved in a fight on Church Street, across the road from the garda station.

Four men were arrested but one fled the scene and is still being sought by gardaí.





Four men, ranging in age from their late teens to early twenties, were arrested under the Public Order Act and brought to Listowel Garda Station.

Gardai are still looking for one man who fled the scene.

The other four men were later released without charge; one of them was later brought to University Hospital Kerry with apparent stab wounds, according to a garda statement.

It’s believed his injuries are not life threatening.

Gardaí have recovered a weapon.

They’re appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of Church Street between 10.45 and 11.45 last night and who may have witnessed the incident to contact them in Listowel at 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.