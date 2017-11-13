Gardaí seeking independent witnesses to fatal crash in North Kerry

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to two crashes in Kerry over the weekend.

A 67-year-old woman died following a collision involving two vehicles near Duagh on Saturday at around 12.30pm.

One of the drivers, a man in his 50s is understood to be in a serious condition in hospital.

Garda Caragh Kelly says they are seeking independent witnesses.

Meanwhile, Tralee gardaí are also seeking witnesses to a crash in Ballyroe, involving an Opel Insignia and a Honda yesterday.

The crash, which happened around lunchtime, caused serious injury and damage and the road was closed for a few hours.

It’s understood two people were taken to hospital.

Gardaí say it’s their understanding that both crashes may have involved vehicles being on the wrong side of the road.