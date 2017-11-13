Gardaí seeking independent witnesses to fatal crash in North Kerry

By
radiokerrynews
-

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to two crashes in Kerry over the weekend.

A 67-year-old woman died following a collision involving two vehicles near Duagh on Saturday at around 12.30pm.

One of the drivers, a man in his 50s is understood to be in a serious condition in hospital.

Garda Caragh Kelly says they are seeking independent witnesses.

 

Meanwhile, Tralee gardaí are also seeking witnesses to a crash in Ballyroe, involving an Opel Insignia and a Honda yesterday.

The crash, which happened around lunchtime, caused serious injury and damage and the road was closed for a few hours.

It’s understood two people were taken to hospital.

Gardaí say it’s their understanding that both crashes may have involved vehicles being on the wrong side of the road.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR