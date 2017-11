Gardaí are looking for the driver of a tanker which was involved in a oil spill which stretched from Abbeyfeale to Fossa last Saturday.

Emergency tankers were called in to deal with the spill, which caused treacherous driving conditions.

Roads in Abbeyfeale, Castleisland, Farranfore, Killarney, Lawlor’s Cross and Fossa were all affected from around 11.30am

If you have information, you’re asked to contact Tralee gardaí at 066 7102300.