Gardaí seek public’s help following theft of  €10,000 worth of alcohol in Cahersiveen

More than €10,000 worth of alcohol has been stolen from a storehouse in Cahersiveen – and may be offered for sale on the black market in the run-up to Christmas.

That’s according to Gardaí, who’re investigating the break-in,which occurred at Canon’s Lane in the town between 1pm on Tuesday of last week, and 8am the following morning.

The alcohol stolen was mostly wine and spirits, and Gardaí believe it may be offered for sale to members of the public in the coming weeks.

They’ve asked anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area at the time to contact them at Cahersiveen Garda Station.