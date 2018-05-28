Gardai seek public’s help with burglaries that took place in Tralee and Listowel

Gardai are looking for the public’s help with two burglaries that took place in the county.

A house was broken in to last Tuesday night the 22nd of May at around 11.45pm at Hawthorn Drive, Monavalley, Tralee.

Gardai believe that the burglar was disturbed by the owner of the house and left empty handed.





Gardai in Tralee are appealing to any one that was in the area and may have seen anything suspicious to contact them.

Meanwhile Gardai in Listowel are appealing for information to a burglary that took place at Feale Drive, Listowel, on the 20th and 21st of May between 9.30 pm and 1 am.

A sum of cash believed to be around one thousand euro was taken.

Garda Cathy Murphy says that a lot of the time burglaries take place the perpetrators are looking for cash or jewellery: