Gardaí search Kerry home as part of investigation into online child abuse

It’s understood that a premises in Kerry has been searched as part of a garda investigation into the possession and distribution of child abuse images.

Gardai will release details of Operation Ketch today at a press conference. 3pm.

They’ve searched more than 30 homes in counties as part of their investigations.

It’s understood that searches began two days and continued today in several counties including Kerry, Limerick, Dublin, Wicklow and Kildare.

Computers and other material have been seized by gardai.