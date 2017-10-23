Gardai seal off scene after man’s body is found outside house in Tralee

Gardaí have sealed off an area in Tralee where the body of a man was found lying on the ground yesterday evening.

The man, believed to be in his 70s, was found at Boherbee, near a row of houses opposite Austin Stack Park.

The scene has been preserved and a post mortem will take place later today establish the cause of death.

Gardai are not saying whether or not they believe the man’s death was suspicious.

It’s understood the body was found lying near a supermarket trolley at about 7.30 yesterday evening.

A garda spokeswoman said the local coroner has been notified and the scene has been preserved.

She said the results of the post mortem will dictate the course of the investigation.