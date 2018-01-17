Gardai say there is no definite line of enquiry in Cahersiveen baby case

Gardaí say there is no silver bullet or definite line of enquiry into the death of Baby John.

Superintendent Flor Murphy says they are beginning their investigation from scratch and believe the answers in the unsolved case are in the Cahersiveen and south Kerry area.

He says in the intervening 34 years people’s loyalties and emotions can change.

Superintendent Murphy says they have to try and bring closure to the death of the five-day-old:

Superintendent Flor Murphy made the following appeal to the parents of Baby John:

Meanwhile, the solicitor of Joanne Hayes has again appealed for privacy.

Tralee-based solicitor Pat Mann yesterday’s press conference only confirms what they have always known: