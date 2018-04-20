Gardaí say new information has come to light in ‘Kerry Babies’ murder investigation

Gardaí say new information has come to light in the ‘Kerry Babies’ murder investigation.

The Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Tom Myers, gave an update at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting, following the reopening of the investigation earlier this year into the death of Baby John.

On 14th April 1984, a man found the body of a new born baby boy on White Strand, Cahersiveen.

The baby, subsequently named Baby John, had died from several stab wounds.

Earlier this year, An Garda Siochana reopened their investigation into the matter, and offered an apology to Joanne Hayes, the Kerry woman wrongly accused of being the mother of Baby John.

Chief Superintendent Tom Myers, who is overseeing the inquiry, says the case is still very active and he encourages anyone with information to come forward.

He adds there’s a lot of work done and the continued local support is vital to solving the case.