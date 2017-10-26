Gardaí say Kerry public have a role to play in preventing burglaries

Gardaí say the Kerry public have a role to play in preventing burglaries.

Figures released at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting show the number of burglaries has increased this year.

Up to August 31st, the number of aggravated burglaries rose by 25%, up from a relatively low base in 2016 of four.

Non-aggravated burglaries increased by 76, representing a 63% rise from the same period a year earlier.

Chief Superintendent for Kerry, Tom Myers, says the increase is worrying.

However, he believes the Kerry public has a role to play.