Gardaí say the Baby John investigation is progressing very well.

Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Tom Myers, gave an update at a recent Joint Policing Committee meeting, saying public co-operation has been very helpful.

On 14th April 1984, a man found the body of a new born baby boy on White Strand, Cahersiveen.





The baby, subsequently named Baby John, had died from several stab wounds.

Chief Superintendent Myers has repeated calls for anyone with information to come forward.