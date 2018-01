Gardaí say drivers are not getting the message in relation to using mobile phones while driving.

Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Tom Myers, addressed the recent meeting of the Joint Policing Committee meeting on the issue.

He says mobile phone use whilst driving is one of the areas gardaí are targeting, due to the dangers associated with the practice.

Chief Superintendent Myers says public opinion is changing on the use of mobile phones when behind the wheel.