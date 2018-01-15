Gardai to review death of baby found dead on Cahersiveen beach 34 years ago

Gardai are to review the circumstances of the death of a baby whose body was found on a beach near Caherciveen nearly 34 years ago.

Baby John was found with multiple injuries on White Strand beach in Caherciveen, on April 14 1984.

The review is being conducted by investigating Gardaí in Caherciveen supported by the Serious Crime Review Team.

Gardai will hold a press conference tomorrow at Caherciveen Garda station tomorrow and an appeal is to be made for information from anyone living in Caherciveen and the surrounding areas at the time.