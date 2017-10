Gardaí are renewing their appealing for information about a burglary in Tralee.

A large amount of cash was taken from the Mosque in Killerisk on Saturday, the 21st of October.

Gardaí believe the burglary occurred between 6:45 and 6:55 AM, and that the suspect escaped on foot from the scene.

They ask for anyone with information to contact them in Tralee Garda Station.