Gardaí renew appeal for information on Tralee assault

By
radiokerrynews
-

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information in relation to an assault in Tralee over Christmas.

Around 3am on December 23rd a man in his late 30s was assaulted by a man in his mid-40s on Castle Street.

The man fell to the ground injured where Gardaí believe he was assisted by onlookers.

The injured man was taken to hospital afterwards.

Garda Colm Ó Cuiv says Gardaí are keen to make contact with anyone who witnessed the assault, in particular the two females who helped the man while he was on the ground.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR