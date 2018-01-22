Gardaí renew appeal for information on Tralee assault

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information in relation to an assault in Tralee over Christmas.

Around 3am on December 23rd a man in his late 30s was assaulted by a man in his mid-40s on Castle Street.

The man fell to the ground injured where Gardaí believe he was assisted by onlookers.

The injured man was taken to hospital afterwards.

Garda Colm Ó Cuiv says Gardaí are keen to make contact with anyone who witnessed the assault, in particular the two females who helped the man while he was on the ground.