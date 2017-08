Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information on a Ballybunion man missing for almost a year.

54-year old William Mulvihill hasn’t been seen since Sunday the 21st of August last near the N69 Tralee to Listowel bypass at a roundabout at Kielduff in Tralee.

described as 5 foot 3′ inches in height of medium build with green eyes – he was wearing a tweed suit jacket, chequered shirt and blue jeans.

Mr Mulvihill has red receding hair and a thick red moustache.