Gardaí release name of man missing from Ballylongford/Asdee area since Monday morning

Gardaí have released the name of a man missing in north Kerry area since Monday.

47-year-old Barry Ahern left his home in the Ballylongford/Asdee area shortly after 9am last Monday morning – he has not been seen since.

Mr Ahern is said to be 5’8 in height and of thin build; he was last seen wearing a brown chequered shirt, black chino trousers, a black woolly hat and very bright, sky-blue, Nike trainers.

According to the Garda description, Mr Ahern has a ‘distinctive slow walk’.

Gardaí in Ballybunion and Listowel are appealing for information as to Mr Ahern’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballybunion Garda Station on 068 – 27104 or Listowel Garda Station on 068 – 50820.

They can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.