Gardaí in Listowel have confirmed they questioned two men in relation to two serious assaults in the town over the past few days.

The men – believed to be 18 and 19 years of age – were questioned but have since been released.

Gardaí in Listowel have confirmed charges in the matter are preferred and a file is to be prepared for the DPP.

It’s believed the victims in the assaults had to receive medical attention following the assaults in Listowel.