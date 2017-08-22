Gardai question man in connection with murder of Tralee woman

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Tralee woman Nicola Collins in Cork earlier this year.

The 38-year-old mother of three was found dead at an apartment on Popham’s Road in Farranree on the northside of the city on 27th of March.

A man in his 40s is being questioned at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

This is the third arrest in relation to the investigation into the murder of Nicola Collins.

Ms Collins, a mother of three was originally from St Brendan’s Park in Tralee, where her mother still lives, but had been living in Cork for the past few years.

Her funeral mass took place last April and she was laid to rest in her native Tralee.